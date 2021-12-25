-11.3 C
Рязань
Суббота, 25 декабря, 2021
В пожаре на улице Великанова Рязани пострадавших нет

Александр Ильин
Фото: ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области

На пожаре в пятиэтажном доме на улице Великанова в Рязани никто не пострадал, сообщает YA62.ru со ссылкой на пресс-служба ГУ МЧС России по региону. 

Напомним, пожар случился в ночь на 25 декабря. Очевидец опубликовал видео с места происшествия. 

