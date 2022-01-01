-0.2 C
Рязань
Суббота, 1 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Новый год жителей Дашково-Песочни развлекал Гринч

Александр Ильин
Фото: Новости Рязани ВКонтакте

В новогоднюю ночь жителей Дашково-Песочни в Рязани развлекал человек в костюме Гринча. Пост об этом появился в соцсети Вконтакте. 

«Мужик, кто бы ты ни был, ты крут. Спасибо, что такие, как ты, есть в нашем городе. Дети не отлипали», — говорится в записи. 

К моменту публикации статьи пост в ВК набрал почти 400 лайков. 

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,862ЧитателиЧитать
1,516ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img