В Касимове рухнул козырёк подъезда жилого дома

7info

В городе Касимове рухнул козырёк входа в подъезд жилого дома. Сообщение об этом опубликовала группа «Типичный Касимов».

По словам автора, снимок сделал у дома № 19 на улице 50 лет СССР.

— Хорошо что козырёк, а не дом, — написал один из пользователей ВК.

— Самое главное — никто не пострадал!!! 8 января —День падающих козырьков. Может их сбить, пока не поздно! — считает другой.

