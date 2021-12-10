-9.7 C
В ГИБДД рассказали о состоянии сбитого на Северной окружной Рязани сотрудника ДПС

Александр Ильин

В Госавтоинспекции Рязанской области рассказали о состоянии сотрудника ДПС, которого сбили днём 10 декабря на Северной окружной дороге. 

«Инспектор получил незначительные повреждения», — сообщили в пресс-службе. 

Напомним, сотрудника сбил примерно в 10:25 45-летний водитель на Nissan Primera

