Рязань
Среда, 2 февраля, 2022

В деревне Турлатово 2 февраля отключат холодную воду

7info
Изображение Jonas KIM с сайта Pixabay
В среду, 2 февраля, в деревне Турлатово временно отключат холодную воду, сообщила пресс-служба администрации Рязанского района.

Воды не будет в период 09.00 — 13.00 в связи с ремонтом участка водопровода.

