-0.2 C
Рязань
Пятница, 14 января, 2022
Утром 14 января в Рязани вновь 10-балльные пробки

7info

Утром пятницы, 14 января, в Рязани вновь образовались пробки. Специализированный сервис Яндекса пишет о 10-балльных.

Традиционные затруднения на Московском шоссе, улице Дзержинского, Ряжском шоссе, выездах из Дашково-Песочни.

Ночью вновь выпал снег.

