Ушла из жизни преподаватель касимовской школы №2 Мария Маврина

Александр Ильин
Фото: соцсети

Во вторник, 9 ноября, стало известно о смерти преподавателя касимовской школы №2 Марии Ивановны Мавриной. Сообщение об этом появилось в группе «Типичный Касимов» во ВКонтакте. 

Мария Ивановна работала педагогом более 45 лет. Она является ветераном педагогического труда и Отличником народного просвещения.

“Мария Ивановна была любима детьми, родителями и коллегами благодаря своему профессионализму, трудолюбию, ответственности. Её отличали бескорыстная отзывчивость, требовательность, тонкое чувство юмора. Она надолго оставалась добрым наставником своим выпускникам, которые бежали к ней за советом”, — говорится в сообщении.

