31.1 C
Рязань
Четверг, 24 июня, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

Троллейбусы № 1 вернулись на свой маршрут

7info
Троллейбусы № 1 вернулись на свой маршрут
- Advertisement -

В Рязани устранили аварию на контактной сети троллейбуса № 1, сообщила пресс-служба администрации города.

Обрыв починили в 15.25, троллейбусы вернулись на свой маршрут.

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,267ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]