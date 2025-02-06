Четверг, 6 февраля, 2025
-4.2 C
Рязань
Николая Любимов
Происшествия

Суд рассмотрел жалобу Любимова на арест и оставил его под стражей

Алексей Самохин

В среду, 5 февраля, Московский городской суд рассмотрел жалобу защиты экс-губернатора Рязанской области Николая Любимова на его арест. Предыдущее решение оставлено в силе, экс-сенатор останется в СИЗО.

По данным РИА Новости, Николая Любимова обвиняют в трёх эпизодах взяток во время работы на посту губернатора. Показания на бывшего начальника дал экс-вице-губернатор региона Игорь Греков.

Материалы рубрики

© Информационное агентство 7info

Отдельные публикации могут содержать информацию, не предназначенную для пользователей до 16 лет.

Возрастное ограничение: 16+

Следите за нашими материалами в соцсетях

Все права защищены. ©7info.ru. 2025. Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г. Телефон для связи: +79993737778.