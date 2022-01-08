-8.1 C
Рязань
Суббота, 8 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Стартовало голосование за приз зрительских симпатий рязанского Фестиваля ледяных скульптур

7info

В Рязани запустили народное голосование за приз зрительских симпатий Фестиваля ледяных скульптур. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба мэрии.

На Лыбедском бульваре авторы сделали пять ледяных скульптур. Рязанцам предлагают выбрать лучшую из них.

  • Стартовало голосование за приз зрительских симпатий рязанского Фестиваля ледяных скульптур
  • Стартовало голосование за приз зрительских симпатий рязанского Фестиваля ледяных скульптур
  • Стартовало голосование за приз зрительских симпатий рязанского Фестиваля ледяных скульптур
  • Стартовало голосование за приз зрительских симпатий рязанского Фестиваля ледяных скульптур
  • Стартовало голосование за приз зрительских симпатий рязанского Фестиваля ледяных скульптур

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,869ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img