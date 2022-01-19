-18.9 C
Рязань
Среда, 19 января, 2022
Скончалась преподаватель рязанской школы № 14 Евгения Суслова

Александр Ильин
Фото: МБОУ «Школа № 14» г. Рязани

Ушла из жизни преподаватель русского языка и литературы рязанской школы № 14 Евгения Александровна Суслова, сообщили 18 января в группе образовательного учреждения Вконтакте. 

«Нам завидовали другие классы, потому что Евгения Александровна была у нас классным руководителем — много внеклассных мероприятий, экскурсии, походы, туристические поездки. Кабинет русского языка и литературы, оформленный нашими родителями под ее чутким руководством, был просто самым душевным и уютным в школе», — говорится в некрологе. 

Прощание с покойной пройдёт 20 января у подъезда дома 17 по ул. Интернациональная в 9.45. 

