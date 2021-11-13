2.8 C
Рязань
Суббота, 13 ноября, 2021
Скончалась директор школы № 71 Марина Полухина

Александр Ильин

Ушла из жизни директор школы № 71 Марина Ивановна Полухина. Об этом в субботу, 13 ноября, сообщила мэр Рязани Елена Сорокина на своей странице во ВКонтакте. 

“Всю жизнь она посвятила детям, школе. Человек необычайной душевной щедрости. Красивая женщина… Тот, кто видел ее впервые, не сомневался, – это директор школы. В голосе, манерах, жестах – уверенность, твердость… и всеобъемлющая доброта”, — написала глава города. 

Елена Сорокина также выразила соболезнования близким покойной.

