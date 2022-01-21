-9.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 21 января, 2022
С дома в Рязани свисают «максимальные сосули»

В Рязани сфотографировали огромные сосульки, свисающие с многоквартирного жилого дома. Снимок опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

Автор поста назвал их «максимальные сосули». Фото сделано у дома № 39 по улице Островского.

