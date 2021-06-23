30.6 C
Рязань
Среда, 23 июня, 2021
Рязанская область получит дополнительные средства на лечение пациентов с COVID-19

Рязанская область получит дополнительные федеральные средства на лечение пациентов с коронавирусом. Об этом 23 июня сообщил сайт регионального правительства.

Решение о финансировании приняла комиссия Федерального Собрания РФ по перераспределению бюджетных ассигнований.

Всего выделено 25 млрд рублей, — сообщил депутат Госдумы от Рязанской области Андрей Макаров. — Межбюджетные трансферты для Рязанской области составят 155 млн 92 тыс. рублей. Дополнительные средства из бюджета ФФОМС бюджету территориального фонда обязательного медицинского страхования региона позволят финансово обеспечить работу по оказанию медицинской помощи людям, застрахованным по ОМС с заболеванием или подозрением на заболевание новой коронавирусной инфекцией.

По словам губернатора Николая Любимова, федеральная поддержка региону в период пандемии оказывается очень серьёзная.

Средства, которые получает область, позволят своевременно и качественно оказывать необходимую медицинскую помощью людям с COVID-19. Со своей стороны мы приложим максимум усилий, чтобы задачи президента РФ были четко выполнены и поступающие в регион федеральные средства расходовались грамотно и с максимально положительным результатом, — отметил он.

