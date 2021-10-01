8 C
Рязань
Пятница, 1 октября, 2021
Рязанская больница №10 получила современный холтер

Рязанская больница №10 получила современный холтер

Новый комплекс суточного мониторирования ЭКГ приобретен в рамках региональной программы модернизации первичного звена здравоохранения.  

Аппарат значительно лучше прибора, который использовался ранее.  Новый комплекс удобнее в обращении, он компактен, имеет небольшой размер и вес – около 50 граммов, в то время, как предыдущего  – около 300. Ранее прибор одевался, как сумка, через плечо, теперь крепится на поясе. Для пациентов, имеющих проблемы с сердцем, это очень существенные нюансы, – говорит врач отделения функциональной диагностики ГБУ РО «Областная клиническая больница» «Городская больница № 10» Ольга Мишина.

Суточное мониторирование ЭКГ применяется для выявления сердечно-сосудистых патологий, в том числе для ишемической болезни сердца, нарушения ритма, гипертонической болезни. Прибор ведет кардиографическую запись в течение 24 часов, в сложных случаях – около трех суток. В назначенное время пациент приходит к врачу, с прибора данные списываются на компьютер, и проводится анализ результатов исследования. «Бывают нарушения, которые не всегда видны на обычной кардиограмме, а человек жалуется на боли, дискомфорт. Бывают реакции на стрессы на работе или семье, ночное апноэ – прекращение легочной вентиляции во время сна более чем на 10 секунд. Все это важно учитывать при постановке верного диагноза, и,  соответственно, выбора правильного курса лечения. Это огромный шаг вперед по сравнению с обычной ЭКГ. Холтер-обследование сегодня – одна из самых популярных и востребованных методик, – подчеркивает Ольга Мишина.

В настоящее время специалисты устанавливают необходимую программу. Первых пациентов  планируется принять на следующей неделе.

