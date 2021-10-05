9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 5 октября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюОбщееГородские новости Рязани

Рязанцы пожаловались на очередь в поликлинике №4

7info7
Рязанцы пожаловались на очередь в поликлинике №4

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Рязанцы пожаловались на очередь в поликлинике №4 на улице Есенина. Пост опубликован в Instagram-аккаунте RZN LIFE.

Автор поста сообщает, что очередь в регистратуру образовалась 4 октября.

Очень прошу отреагировать региональные власти. Пожилые люди не выдерживают стоять часами, — посетовал пациент.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,694ЧитателиЧитать
1,521ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]