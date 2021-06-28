29.4 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 28 июня, 2021
Рязанцы пожаловались на очередь в больнице №11

Елена Лобанова
Рязанцы пожаловались на очередь в больнице №11
Фото из социальных сетей
В понедельник, 28 июня, в рязанской больнице №11 образовалась большая очередь. Об этом сообщает группа ВК «RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ«.

По словам очевидцев, коридоры заполнены людьми. Свидетели подчеркнули, что второй этаж также забит рязанцами.

— Дышать нечем. Вентиляции и кондиционера нет, — говорится в сообщении.

