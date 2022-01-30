-5.6 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 30 января, 2022

Роспотребнадзор ответил, почему не перевели на удалёнку все школы Рязани

spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Роспотребнадзор ответил, почему не перевели на удалёнку все школы Рязани

7info
коронавирус в Рязани
Изображение Alexandra_Koch с сайта Pixabay
Предыдущая статьяГубернатор опубликовал видео о художественном музее Рязани

Региональное управление Роспотребнадзора ответило на вопрос жительницы Рязани, почему на карантин не закрываются школы, учеников не переводят на удалёнку.

— Почему не закрываете школы Рязани? Многие от безысходности сами уходят на дистанционное обучение. Страшно детей отпускать в школу, — написала пользовательница ВК на странице губернатора Николая Любимова.

Представители Роспотребнадзора сообщили, что ежедневно проводят мониторинг.

— По результатам выдаются предписания о закрытии классов, при необходимости в целом образовательных учреждений, — говорится в сообщении. — С руководителями образовательных организаций неоднократно проводились рабочие совещания, семинары по вопросу организации образовательного процесса в условиях регистрации новой коронавирусной инфекции, направлялись методические рекомендации. Ситуация по заболеваемости в образовательных учреждениях остается на особом контроле.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,884ЧитателиЧитать
1,516ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img