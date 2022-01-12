-13.6 C
Рязань
Среда, 12 января, 2022
Рязанский водитель пробил колесо на Солотчинском мосту

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

На Солотчинском мосту Рязани водитель пробил колесо своего автомобиля, угодив в яму на дороге, говорится в посте RZN LIFE. 

«Большая яма! Разорвал колесо, погнул диск», — сказал рязанец. 

Напомним, ранее на мосту через Оку случилось два ДТП. 

