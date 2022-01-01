-2.2 C
Рязань
Суббота, 1 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Рязанские подростки устроили потасовку на улице Бирюзова в новогоднюю ночь

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / t.me/rzn_life_tm

В ночь на 1 января рязанские подростки устроили массовую драку во дворе дома №31 к.1 по улице Бирюзова. Видео инцидента опубликовал Telegram-канал RZN LIFE. 

По словам очевидца, молодые люди были пьяны. 

Подробности происшествия уточняются.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,862ЧитателиЧитать
1,516ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img