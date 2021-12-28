-14.1 C
Рязанка пожаловалась на состояние остановок общественного транспорта

7info

Жительница Рязани пожаловалась на странице губернатора Николая Любимова на уборку остановок общественного транспорта в городе.

— Зимой стараюсь как можно меньше выходить из дома из-за скользи и травмоопасности. Две остановки Музыкальный театр и Теплоприбор в ужасном состоянии. Лед никто не скалывает. Реагентом, песком, солью не посыпают. Наведите порядок. Буду направлять Вам фото, — написала пользовательница ВК (орфография и пунктуация авторские).

На сообщение оперативно прореагировала администрация города.

— Направили Ваши замечания в Дирекцию благоустройства города. Сотрудники проведут обследование остановок. На их уборку обратят повышенное внимание, — говорится в ответе мэрии Рязани.

