Четверг, 20 февраля, 2025
-9.9 C
Рязань
Общество

Рязанка показала залитый грязью пол магазина «Пятёрочка»

Алексей Самохин

Жительница Рязани пожаловалась на состояние магазина «Пятёрочка» на улице Октябрьская, 55. Видео подписчицы опубликовал телеграм-канал «RZN LIFE | ЖИЗНЬ РЯЗАНИ | РЯЗАНЬ».

На записи можно заметить залитый грязью пол магазина.

— Я не знаю, где хуже — на улице или здесь, — говорит рязанка.

Напомним, вчера в магазине «Красное и Белое» в Рыбном умер мужчина.

