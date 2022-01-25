-15.5 C
Рязань
Вторник, 25 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Рязанка показала огромную очередь в детской поликлинике № 2

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

Жительница Рязани сняла на видео большое количество людей, находящихся в очереди в детской поликлинике № 2. Ролик разместили в группе RZN LIFE. 

Девушка возмущается, что приходится наблюдать такую картину в детском медицинском учреждении. 

«Что такое с системой? Рязань — это ж большой город, не в дыре находимся. 180 км от Москвы», — пишет рязанка.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,882ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img