Рязанец пожаловался на отсутствие освещения Северной окружной дороги

7info

Житель Рязани пожаловался на выключенные фонари на Северной окружной дороге. Пост утром 29 декабря опубликовала группа ПУВР.

На видео можно увидеть, что уличные фонари не горят.

— Зачем нужно освещение ночью в туман? Экономия полным ходом. Там и так через два обычно работает и каждые три как стробоскопы моргают. Теперь ещё лучше, — написал автор.

