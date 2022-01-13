-15.8 C
Рязанцы не понимают логику оптимизации общественного транспорта

7info

Жители Рязани часто жалуются на работу общественного транспорта. Многие не понимают, что вообще с ним происходит.

Очередной пост с вопросами появился в группе «Рязань». Автор не понимает, для чего проводится такая оптимизация.

Может кто-то вразумительно объяснить что случилось с общественным транспортом в Рязани? Оптимизация маршрутов привела к полному отсутствию транспорта.

Я живу в Приокском. Сначала отменили маршрутку N45, теперь поменяли маршрут движения 82 маршрутки. Маршрутка 66 практически отсутствует. Со стороны Станкозаводской улицы только троллейбус 9 и автобус 30, которые едут в Рощу.

А в сторону пл. Ленина? Как добраться? Интервал 15-20 минут, а в последние дни так вообще впечатление полного отсутствия транспорта.

Микрорайон застраивается высотными домами, а транспорт отменяют! В чем логика?

