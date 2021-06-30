24 C
Рязань
Среда, 30 июня, 2021
Пьяный мужчина выпал из окна на окраине Рязани

Ночью 30 июня из окна жилого дома на улице Кирпичный завод в Рязани выпал 27-летний мужчина.

При падении с 4-го этажа нетрезвый рязанец получил серьёзные травмы. Пострадавший госпитализирован.

Полиция проводит проверку.

