Прорвавшуюся в Рязани трубу «спецы» закрыли старой телогрейкой

7info

У дома № 10А на улице Предзаводской посёлка Строитель прорвало трубу отопления. Об этом сообщает группа «Рязань».

По словам автора поста, вода вытекает с прошлой пятницы. В результате «заливается каток».

— Мы тут ничего не сделаем, с этой фразой ушли спецы, накрыв прорыв старой телогрейкой! Заливает уже пять дней! Где-же будет тепло в домах, если топим улицу теплом и водой!!! — пишет пользователь ВК.

