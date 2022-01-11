-13.5 C
Рязань
Вторник, 11 января, 2022
Пропавшую в Рязани 15-летнюю девочку нашли живой

Пропавшая в Рязани 15-летняя Елизавета С. найдена живой. Об этом сообщили волонтёры ПСО «ЛизаАлерт».

Тревогу забили после того, как девушка-подросток не пришла домой после школы 11 января.

— Найдена. Жива! — написали поисковики, не уточняя подробности.

