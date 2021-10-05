11.2 C
Рязань
Вторник, 5 октября, 2021
Пропавший в Рязани 8-летний мальчик найден живым

Александр Ильин
В Рязани нашли живым пропавшего во вторник, 5 октября, 8-летнего Гусева Платона Анатольевича. Об этом сообщил поисково-спасательный отряд «Лиза Алерт».

Подробности поисков не раскрываются. 

Напомним, 5 октября мальчик ушёл в неизвестном направлении и не вернулся домой.

