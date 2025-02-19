Среда, 19 февраля, 2025
Происшествия

Пропавший в Рязани студент РГУ нашёлся 

Алексей Самохин

Пропавший в Рязани 22-летний студент РГУ имени Есенина Александр найден, сообщает «КП-Рязань».

По данным СМИ, молодой человек сам связался с родственниками. 

О пропаже студента сообщили вчера СМИ. Поисковые отряды его розыском не занимались. 

