23.7 C
Рязань
Вторник, 13 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

Пропавшая в Касимове женщина погибла

7info
- Advertisement -

Пропавшая в Касимове 55-летняя Светлана Разживина погибла. Об этом сообщили волонтёры ПСО «Лиза Алерт».

Разживину искали с 20 июня, дня, когда жительница Касимова ушла из дома. Что случилось с человеком, поисковики не сообщают.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на РИА «7 новостей» в «ЯндексНовости». Будет интересно!!!

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]