-1.3 C
Рязань
Суббота, 1 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Появилось видео новогоднего салюта в Рязани

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / www.youtube.com/channel/UC0rcP6BN7xRUEI0ElOSHLhw

На YouTube-канале пользователя Ильи Фирсова опубликовано видео праздничного салюта, который запускали в Рязани в Новый год. 

Ролик был снят с помощью квадрокоптера. 

Напомним, посмотреть салют можно было с пяти разных площадок

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,862ЧитателиЧитать
1,516ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img