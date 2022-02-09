-1.8 C
Рязань
Среда, 9 февраля, 2022

Подъезд на улице Щедрина Рязани завалило рухнувшим с крыши снегом

Подъезд на улице Щедрина Рязани завалило рухнувшим с крыши снегом

Александр Ильин
Фото: RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ
В Рязани подъезд дома № 6 по улице Щедрина завалило из-за обрушившегося с крыши снега, сообщил очевидцев в группе RZN LIFE. 

«Снег сошёл вместе со снегозадержателями. Подъезд завален, железо висит над головой», — написал он.

Рязанец также пожаловался на бездействие коммунальных служб.

