Общество

Печать Алгасовского волостного правления нашли в Рязанской области

Анастасия Мериакри

В Рязанской области нашли уникальный исторический артефакт — печать Алгасовского волостного правления Моршанского уезда Тамбовской губернии. Об этом сообщает Моршанское историко-родословное общество.

Печать выкупили на аукционе члены общества. Ее нашли в неофициальной экспедиции на территории Рязанской области.

«Найденный предмет, безусловно, уникален и представляет неоспоримую культурную ценность. Как нам удалось выяснить, печать изготавливались во второй половине XIX века, как правило, из двухкопеечных медных монет старого образца, то есть выпускавшихся с 1810 по 1830-е годы. Печати на монетах того периода — распространенная практика для крестьянских органов самоуправления, но особую ценность данной реликвии придает ошибка на аверсе — «Олгасовского» вместо «Алгасовского», — рассказал председатель Моршанского Историко-Родословного Общества Александр Хвастов.

Из этого следует, что найденная печать — подделка. Однако это не перестает делать ее уникальной.

