-1.8 C
Рязань
Среда, 9 февраля, 2022

Остановка на улице Щорса Рязани развалилась под тяжестью снега

spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Остановка на улице Щорса Рязани развалилась под тяжестью снега

Александр Ильин
Фото: соцсети / Город 62 | Новости Рязани и области
Предыдущая статьяВ Рязани мужчина потерял сознание, упав на льду

В Рязани крыша остановочного павильона на улице Щорса рухнула под тяжестью снега. Фото опубликовали очевидцы в группе «Город 62 | Новости Рязани и области».

По словам рязанцев, крыша остановки не выдержала веса мокрого снега, рухнула вниз.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,934ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img