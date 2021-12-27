-11.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 27 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Опубликовано видео из рязанского детского сада 1973 года

7info

В интернете появилось видео, снятое в одном из детских садов Рязани в 1973 году. Запись разместил на ютубе пользователь Вячеслав Степанов.

В описании говорится, что это фрагмент входил в киножурнал «Новости дня» № 14, 1973 г.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,859ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img