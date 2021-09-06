14.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 6 сентября, 2021
Новости РязаниОбщество

Очередь в регистратуру в поликлинике №4 выстроилась на улице

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани очередь в регистратуру в поликлинику №4 выстроилась на улице. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях

По словам свидетеля, больница организовала регистратуру в окне, поэтому и очередь выстроилась на улице.

— Я думал, что повидал многое. Но 4 поликлиника рвет все шаблоны. Регистратура в окне на улице, друзья, — написал рязанец.

