-12.4 C
Рязань
Четверг, 23 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Наталья Гришина высказалась о стратегии развития Рязанской области до 2030 года

7info7

Во вторник, 21 декабря, губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов выступил с презентацией стратегии развития региона.

Стратегию развития прокомментировала начальник Общественной палаты Рязанской области Наталья Гришина:

— Представленная стратегия впечатляет. Конкретность представленных положений создаёт чёткую и выверенную картину развития региона во всех его направлениях. Лаконичный и масштабный проект развития территорий в современных форматах и задачи, сориентированный на интересы и запросы людей, взят в основу стратегии, — сказала она.

Власти, бизнес, общество, гражданские активисты, по мнению Гришиной, должны найти себя в доработке стратегии и в осуществлении амбициозных и нужных планах.

— Важно работать на результат, энергично и современно, с опорой на приобретённый опыт. Каждому из нас найдётся в этой работе место, — добавила спикер.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,856ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img