На улице Новосёлов Рязани произошло массовое ДТП 

На улице Новосёлов Рязани произошло массовое ДТП 

Александр Ильин
Фото: кад из видео / RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ
Вечером 5 февраля в Рязани на улице Новосёлов случилась авария с участием нескольких автомобилей, сообщил очевидец в группе RZN LIFE. 

«Массовое ДТП на улице Новосёлов в Рязани. Аварию люди объезжают по встречке. Будьте аккуратны», — говорится в посте.

Судя по опубликованным кадрам, в ДТП пострадали минимум 4 машины. 

Информация о пострадавших уточняется.

