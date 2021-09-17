10.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 17 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

На пересечении Куйбышевского шоссе и улицы Горького произошла авария

7info7
На пересечении Куйбышевского шоссе и улицы Горького произошла авария

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В пятницу, 17 сентября, на Куйбышевском шоссе в Рязани произошла авария. О ней РИА «7 новостей» сообщили очевидцы.

Всё случилось около 15.30. На пересечении Куйбышевского шоссе и улицы Горького стоят два автомобиля. Следов столкновения не видно.

Пока движения не затруднено, однако если в ближайшее время они не разберутся, может возникнуть пробка, — сообщил собеседник агентства.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,635ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
Новости мира

На девочку из Самары составили дело за избиение трёх взрослых

Новости Рязани

Наблюдатели поделились забавными фото с выборов в Рязанской области

Новости Рязани

На пересечении Куйбышевского шоссе и улицы Горького произошла авария

Новости мира

В Сети появилось фото с места задержания напавшего на отдел полиции под Воронежем

Новости погоды

В субботу в Рязанской области ожидается до +15°С

Новости мира

В Москве заслуженного математика подозревают в совращении нескольких девочек

Новости Рязани

Более 3 тысяч наблюдателей работают на избирательных участках в Рязанской области

Новости Рязани

В общественном штабе прокомментировали информацию о подвозе избирателей на рязанские участки

Новости Рязани

Полиция изъяла из рязанского магазина поддельную одежду популярных брендов

Культура

Рязанцев покажут в «Новых танцах» на ТНТ

ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]