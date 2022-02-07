-1.3 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 7 февраля, 2022

На Московском шоссе Рязани грузовик столкнулся с маршруткой

7 февраля на Московском шоссе Рязани грузовик столкнулся с маршруткой. Информацию опубликовала группа «Дороги Рязани».

ДТП случилось в 11.20 рядом с ТЦ «Барс на Московском».

Подробности устанавливаются, официальная информация уточняется.

