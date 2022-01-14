-0.2 C
Рязань
Пятница, 14 января, 2022
На месте пожара на улице Бирюзова в Рязани найден труп

7info

В пятницу, 14 января, на месте пожара в доме № 22 по улице Бирюзова Рязани нашли труп. Об этом, ссылаясь на источник в экстренных службах, сообщает YA62.ru.

Подробности ЧП, официальная информация выясняются.

