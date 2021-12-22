-17.6 C
Мэрия Касимова прокомментировала заявление о полном отсутствии в городе уличного освещения

Мэрия Касимова на странице губернатора Рязанской области Николая Любимова ответила на комментарий пользователя, попросившего «обсудить отсутствие освещения в городе».

— Вы преувеличиваете, говоря, что уличное освещение в городе Касимове полностью отсутствует, — говорится в сообщении. — Да, сейчас за счет средств бюджета мы оплачиваем только электроэнергию, а также ремонтируем и заменяем лампы уличного освещения. Для улучшения ситуации с освещением планируем заключить энергосервисный контракт.

Отметим, что проблема уличного освещения беспокоит и жителей Рязани. Решить вопрос поручил глава региона.

