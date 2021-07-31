23.7 C
Рязань
Суббота, 31 июля, 2021
Митрополит Рязанский и Михайловский Марк заявил о готовности мэрии передать школу №6 церкви

Елена Лобанова
Митрополит Рязанский и Михайловский Марк заявил о готовности мэрии передать школу №6 церкви
Митрополит Марк высказался о передаче школы №6 церкви в эфире радио «Логосъ». По словам Владыки, мэрия была готова отдать учреждение епархии. 

Митрополит Михайловский и Рязанский Марк, как он сам отметил, всеми фибрами души сочувствует и сопереживает детям. 

— У нас не было и мысли как-то повредить учебному процессу в школе. Это чисто юридические споры с администрацией Рязани, — отметил священнослужитель. 

Владыка подчеркнул, что он уважает и губернатора Рязанской области, мэра города, и детей. 

— Но у нас же тоже дети. Наши семинаристы — дети. Нельзя жить так, как живут ребята в своих комнатах, — рассказал митрополит. 

Священнослужитель также напомнил и об училище связи, где можно сделать ремонт за 2-3 года и перевести школу туда. По словам Владыки, это позволит организовать учебный процесс в одну смену. 

— В начале мэрия согласилась отдать школу. А после решили не отдавать. Взамен начали предлагать какие-то развалины. На мне тоже лежит ответственность за семинаристов. Поэтому должен быть нормальный, честный, открытый диалог, — заключил митрополит Марк.

