9.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 27 сентября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

Митрополит Марк рассказал почему по-разному изображают распятого Спасителя

7info
Митрополит Марк рассказал почему по-разному изображают распятого Спасителя
Изображение Robert Allmann с сайта Pixabay

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В день Воздвижения Креста Господня митрополит Рязанский и Михайловский Марк рассказал о том, почему так по-разному изображают распятого Спасителя в западной и восточной традициях христианства.

Видео опубликовал сайт Рязанской епархии.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,668ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]