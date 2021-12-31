-9.3 C
Рязань
Пятница, 31 декабря, 2021
Мать пропавшей рязанки Елены Логуновой рассказала об ожидании чуда в Новый год

Александр Ильин
Фото: instagram.com/mrs.kosheleva62/

Мать пропавшей рязанки Елены Логуновой Наталия Кошелева написала на своей странице в Instagram об ожидании новогоднего чуда.

«Каким-то непостижимым образом в Новый год взаимодействуют прошлое и будущее. Хрупкая черта между прошлым и будущим становится ощутимой, мы чувствуем — вот она, её можно переступить. Может быть, поэтому мы так верим в начало новой жизни, добрых изменений, новых поворотов в Судьбе. Проще говоря, мы изо всех сил надеемся на то самое, небывалое Чудо», — говорится в посте. 

Наталия отметила, что главные духовные ценности жизни — добро, любовь к ближнему, взаимопомощь, поддержка, сострадание. 

Мать Елены Логуновой пожелала подписчикам новогодних чудес, которые «изменят жизнь к лучшему», а также счастья, здоровья, благополучия. 

«Этот год наверняка подготовил много приятных сюрпризов и новых побед для всех нас, поэтому насладитесь ими сполна. Искренне поздравляю с Новым годом!», — заключила Наталия. 

Ранее детектив рассказала о свидетелях исчезновения рязанки Елены Логуновой.

