Рязань
Вторник, 11 января, 2022
Легковой автомобиль попал в ДТП у села Дубровичи под Рязанью

Утром 11 января в села Дубровичи произошло ДТП. Видео опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

Можно заметить, что участником аварии стал легковой автомобиль ВАЗ.

Подробности случившегося неизвестны, официальная информация уточняется.

