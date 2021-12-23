-16.3 C
Коллективный иммунитет от коронавируса в России — 59,4%

7info

На сегодняшний день в России коллективный иммунитет от коронавируса — 59,4%, сообщил президент Владимир Путин.

Речь идёт о сделавших прививки, а также переболевших.

По словам главы государства, показатель недостаточный — необходимо порядка 80%. 

