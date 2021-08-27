24 C
Рязань
Пятница, 27 августа, 2021
Капремонт в новомичуринской школе №2 перенесли

Елена Лобанова
В Новомичуринске перенесли капремонт школы №2. Поэтому ученики начнут обучение в родных стенах. Об этом сообщает ИД «Пресса»

Известно, что здание прошло все проверки и готово принять учеников. 

— 1 сентября все ученики школы №2, как обычно, придут учиться в свою родную школу, – сказала начальник управления образования района Александра Кучинова.

