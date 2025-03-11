Вторник, 11 марта, 2025
4.2 C
Рязань
Фото: t.me/mod_russia
Новости России

Эксперты сделали важный вывод после атаки БПЛА на Москву

Алексей Самохин

Телеграм-канал «Военная хроника» поделился соображениями после массированной атаки беспилотников ВСУ на Москву ночью 11 марта. По мнению экспертов, сегодняшний налёт «лишний раз доказывает, что никакого прекращения поставок разведданных на Украину в реальности не происходило. Либо происходило, но ненадолго».

Ранее СМИ сообщали, что власти США перестали поставлять Украине данные разведки. Информация используется в том числе и для корректировки маршрутов беспилотников.

ПВО отражает массированную атаку беспилотников на Москву

Реклама

Губернатор Малков прокомментировал утренний налёт БПЛА на Рязань

Материалы рубрики